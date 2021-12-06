Dana Milbank on CNN: Equally Negative Media Coverage of Biden and Trump an ‘Indictment of the Whole Industry’

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank joined Brianna Keilar on CNN Monday to discuss his recent column, in which he argues that new data shows that the media is treating President Joe Biden as bad or worse than it did former President Donald Trump.

Keilar kicked off the interview by trying to nail Milbank down on what exactly is “the media” as he defines it in the column.

“First, let’s talk about the media outlets, I just want to be clear. They are not all straight news outlets. Breitbart, Huffington Post, also ABC News, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post. What did you find?”

“The folks who did this for me cast a very wide net. So you get the extremes and also all of us in the middle to the greatest extent possible. It’s kind of what you would expect.”

Milbank goes on to explain that Biden’s coverage was more favorable than that of Trump at the beginning of his presidency, but that it took a major turn after the pullout from Afghanistan.

“August was the turning point. Biden’s coverage was more favorable than Trump’s before then. There was that honeymoon. Even as things have generally improved since then, the coverage has not improved,” Milbank notes.

He continues:

It’s not bias. It’s the actual words we’re using. So we are as negative as a collective media on Joe Biden, if not more so than we were to Donald Trump at a time when he was trying to overthrow democracy. That is a tremendous indictment of the whole industry.

Keilar then digs into the ramifications of Milbank’s argument. “So if you’re a news consumer and you consider yourself a news consumer of reputable news organizations, what do you think the takeaway is here?” She asks.

“I look from the point of view of news producers. We have to do soul searching and see what we are delivering to people,” Milbank responded. He added that the “consumer should look at what we’re saying with a grain of salt knowing we see it as our job to be negative, to be adversarial. But there’s a real problem when we are being just as adversarial because a guy doesn’t pass a bill, as we are when a guy is trying to overthrow democracy.”

