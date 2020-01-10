comScore

‘Dark Psychic Force: 1. Marianne Williamson: 0.’ — Self-Help Guru Quits 2020 Race Prompting Round of Jokes for the Road

By Charlie NashJan 10th, 2020, 1:33 pm

Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race for the White House on Friday.

“I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things I felt needed to be discussed that otherwise were not. I feel that we have done that,” she declared in a statement. “I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”

“The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” Williamson concluded. “As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign.”

The announcement prompted all the jokes one would expect about a candidate who promoted anti-vaxxers and once warned of a “dark psychic force” in America.

