Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race for the White House on Friday.

“I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things I felt needed to be discussed that otherwise were not. I feel that we have done that,” she declared in a statement. “I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”

“The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” Williamson concluded. “As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign.”

The announcement prompted all the jokes one would expect about a candidate who promoted anti-vaxxers and once warned of a “dark psychic force” in America.

Marianne Williamson is out of the race. I reached out to her supporter for comment, but it turns out they died from a preventable case of the measles. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 10, 2020

RIP to the campaign of Marianne Williamson, the Gwyneth Paltrow of Jill Steins. https://t.co/lhecMF1Fuf — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 10, 2020

I’m still keeping my essential oils. https://t.co/lqGZJU1lSg — Kristina Wong 🎄🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 10, 2020

MARIANNE WILLIAM-DONE — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 10, 2020

Marianne Williamson is officially out of the Democratic race, proving that America has QUITE a way to go before we’re ready to accept chaotic, phone psychic energy as legitimate. History will not look upon us kindly. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 10, 2020

Dark Psychic Force: 1. Marianne Williamson: 0. https://t.co/VKQelvoW1p — Niv Elis (@NivElis) January 10, 2020

always bet on the dark psychic force bro https://t.co/kMNAHWDSX1 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 10, 2020

