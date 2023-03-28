Democratic Senator Calls Manhattan D.A.’s Trump Investigation ‘The Least Interesting’ Case Against Him

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) does not seem particularly wowed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Bragg is reportedly weighing whether to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a pornographic film actress the month before the 2016 election. The woman, Stormy Daniels, claims she had an affair with Trump.

The probe is one of several ongoing into Trump. He is also under federal investigation over his mishandling of government documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence, as well as his actions leading up to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump is also the target of a state investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results there.

Appearing on Tuesday’s All In, Whitehouse called Bragg’s case “the least interesting” of them all.

“Do you think about these various cases and legal threats in a sort of tiered fashion in which that – to you – is the one that you feel most strongly about?” host Chris Hayes asked.

“I think the New York one is the least interesting,” replied the senator. “The Mar-a-Lago documents one is more interesting. The insurrection case is really, really interesting and significant because not only is it a very significant case on the merits because of what happened that day, but you also have the overlay of Fani Willis’s case in Georgia, which is looking at the same thing.”

In January 2021, then-President Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask that he “find” the number of votes necessary for Trump to win the state. Trump has falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Some legal analysts have concluded that his request amounted to solicitation of election fraud, which is a crime in Georgia.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com