Joy Reid Mocks Mike Pence’s ‘Gelatinous Spine’ After He Explains Why He Doesn’t Want to Testify About Jan. 6

Joy Reid wasn’t particularly impressed with Mike Pence’s explanation about whether he’ll comply with an order to testify in the Jan. 6 grand jury probe, saying the former vice president has a “gelatinous spine.”

Although a federal judge ordered Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Reid said, “in deference to Trump, he has indicated he’s willing to take his fight to avoid testifying all the way to the Supreme Court.”

She added, “In an interview tonight, Pence remained predictably gelatinous.”

The interview in question took place Tuesday with Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren.

“Look, let me be clear. I have nothing to hide,” Pence said. “I have a Constitution to uphold. I upheld the Constitution on Jan. 6. I believe we did our duty that day under the Constitution of the United States, and in this matter, I thought it was important that we stand on that constitutional principle again, but we’re currently speaking to our attorneys about the proper way forward.”

Pence’s testimony would revolve around his conversations with Trump in the lead-up to the insurrection that had some yelling, “Hang Mike Pence!” Reid recounted Pence’s argument that as president of the Senate he was granted immunity under the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution.

“Federal judge Jeb Boasberg ruled while Pence does have some limited protections because of that, the immunity does not prevent him from testifying about conversations related to alleged illegality on Trump’s part. We know Pence has a lot to say about the insurrection,” Reid said.

In other interviews, Pence has called Trump’s actions that day “reckless.”

“It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence told ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com