comScore

Democrats Debate Trump Impeachment on Conference Call: ‘We Have Enough Evidence’

By Josh FeldmanApr 22nd, 2019, 7:29 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not supporting impeachment of President Donald Trump yet, a position she reaffirmed in a conference call with House Democrats earlier tonight. But a few Democrats are pushing for impeachment now and there was some debate during the call.

Per Politico, Democrats like Val Demings and Jared Huffman made the case for proceeding right away:

“We are struggling to justify why we aren’t beginning impeachment proceedings,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, according to sources on the call. “As a 27-year law enforcement officer, and while I understand we need to see the full report and all supporting documents, I believe we have enough evidence now.”

“Mueller didn’t do us any favors,” Demings added, noting that “he left us bread crumbs to follow.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who has supported beginning impeachment proceedings in the past, said Democrats must consider the downside “of the not [pursuing] impeachment in the face of this lawlessness.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has been vocal for months calling for Trump’s impeachment. Per reports out of the conference call, she continues to support impeachment but isn’t pushing colleagues to join her.

The big takeaway is that, per NBC News, investigations are continuing and impeachment isn’t being completely ruled out down the road:

[photo via Zach Gibson / Getty Image]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Josh Feldman: