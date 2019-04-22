Democrats Debate Trump Impeachment on Conference Call: ‘We Have Enough Evidence’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not supporting impeachment of President Donald Trump yet, a position she reaffirmed in a conference call with House Democrats earlier tonight. But a few Democrats are pushing for impeachment now and there was some debate during the call.

Some lively debate on the call, with some House Dems pushing back. Rep. Jared Huffman said the House needs to talk about the downside of not impeaching… Waters herself noted last week that "Congress’ failure to impeach would set a dangerous precedent and imperil the nation " https://t.co/nSIqlD5Hnj — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) April 22, 2019

Per Politico, Democrats like Val Demings and Jared Huffman made the case for proceeding right away:

“We are struggling to justify why we aren’t beginning impeachment proceedings,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, according to sources on the call. “As a 27-year law enforcement officer, and while I understand we need to see the full report and all supporting documents, I believe we have enough evidence now.” “Mueller didn’t do us any favors,” Demings added, noting that “he left us bread crumbs to follow.” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who has supported beginning impeachment proceedings in the past, said Democrats must consider the downside “of the not [pursuing] impeachment in the face of this lawlessness.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has been vocal for months calling for Trump’s impeachment. Per reports out of the conference call, she continues to support impeachment but isn’t pushing colleagues to join her.

Maxine Waters, perhaps the highest profile supporter of impeachment among House Dems, has told colleagues just now on a caucus call that while she supports impeachment, she is not pushing others to join her, per 2 sources — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) April 22, 2019

In a good sign for House Dem leaders looking to tamp down impeachment talk, Maxine Waters told her colleagues on a call just now that she isn’t organizing impeachment effort or asking others to join her. She is just letting others know her support for it. Per multiple sources https://t.co/PBnNFKWcdc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 22, 2019

The big takeaway is that, per NBC News, investigations are continuing and impeachment isn’t being completely ruled out down the road:

On post-Mueller report conference call, Democratic leadership did not commit to begin impeachment proceedings, but promised to do aggressive and extensive investigations and oversight into President Trump, two sources tell NBC News. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 22, 2019

While most agreed with Speaker Pelosi’s plan to continue aggressive investigations, there was a realization after the Mueller report that impeachment is an option down the road. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 22, 2019

