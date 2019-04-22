Klobuchar Punts on Impeachment Question at CNN Town Hall: ‘Up to the House’

Minnesota Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar took a cautious approach when asked if she supports impeaching Donald Trump, saying she supports further investigations, but the decision to impeach is “up to the House” of Representatives.

At the first of FIVE Democratic candidate forums on CNN Monday night, moderated by Chris Cuomo, a student named John asked Klobuchar if, in light of the Mueller report, “Should the House Judiciary Committee move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump?”

“I believe very strongly that President Trump should be held accountable,” Klobuchar said, and added that “first of all, we need to have hearings in both the House and the Senate, and not just with Attorney General Barr. We need to bring Director Mueller before the United States Senate, right?”

But Klobuchar went on to say that “the impeachment proceedings are up to the House, they’re going to have to make that decision,” and that “if the House brings the impeachment proceedings before us, we will deal with them.”

Cuomo followed up by asking “Do you believe that anything you’ve read and processed in that report could have the word impeachable attached to it?”

“I believe I’m the jury here, so I’m not going to predispose, I’m not going to say whether it is or isn’t,” Klobuchar said, but said she looks forward to questioning Barr under oath, as she did during his confirmation hearings.

Klobuchar’s response is in line with the position that many Democrats are taking on impeachment, neither ruling it out nor endorsing an immediate move to the process.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

