Anthony Weiner Says He Wouldn’t Be Able to Get Elected in NYC Again: ‘I’m Not Left Enough’

Former New York Congressman and registered sex offender Anthony Weiner claimed on Wednesday that he didn’t think he “could get elected in New York City anymore” because he’s “not left enough.”

Asked by NewsNation host Dan Abrams whether he would run for political office again in the future, Weiner replied, “Well the thing is that over the course of time, since I left office in 2011, I used to be a fairly… considered a fairly, you know, mainstream Democrat, but now as the party is kind of… I don’t think I could get elected in New York City anymore.”

Abrams questioned, “You mean because you’re not left enough?” to which Weiner responded, “Well because I’m not left enough, I’m fairly tough on crime, and things like that.”

Weiner represented New York in Congress from 1999 until 2011, when he resigned following a sexting scandal. Weiner found himself in more serious controversy in 2017, when he was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after he was caught sending explicit photos and messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Upon being asked by Abrams on Wednesday, “Do you feel like you’ve put all the Anthony Weiner stuff behind you?” Weiner said, “Well, so long as your name is Weiner and you have a sex scandal in your background, it’s going to be catnip for the New York Post to make headlines.”

He continued:

But I’ve got a lot of blessings. I think I paid my debt to society. Grateful to the folks at WABC who put me on the air. I have a chance to scratch my political itch doing that every once in a while doing an interview with you, but if the question is do I think I have elected office… I wouldn’t want to be in Washington right now, put it that way.

