Anthony Weiner Loses It As Podcast Host Drags Him Over ‘Underage Girls’ While Flogging Clinton Murders Conspiracy Theory

Disgraced former Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Weiner lost his cool on a podcast host for floating a bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory about Bill and Hillary Clinton murdering people.

Weiner, a registered sex offender who served time in prison for sexting a minor, appeared on Patrick Bet-David‘s YouTube podcast where things got heated when the host began reading a list of people’s names from an obscure website that died who were close to the Clintons.

For years, right-wing online conspiracy theorists have alleged, with no evidence, that the Clintons are responsible for murdering people. Weiner did not take kindly to Bet-David’s question and demanded the host retract his statement.

“How is it that reputation that follows them as people close to them die? Why is that a story that many people believe in,” Bet-David asked the former lawmaker.

“Are the Clintons in their seventies yet? You don’t think I can make a list of other people who are 70 something years old and say, this person died that person died,” Weiner responded.

“You’re asking a bizarre question,” he added. “You had a list of people off an obscure website taking a Venn diagram of everyone that ever worked in the orbit of someone who served in public life for 50 years and you listed them, including people in the military, including strangers… and you are implying that simply that something nefarious is afoot.”

The conversation got more heated when Pet-David referred to Weiner as a bully, while the former politician demanded the host apologize to the family members of the deceased individuals.

Watch the full interaction below:

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com