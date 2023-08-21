Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an unusual threat on Monday, pledging to target prosecutors across the country if he feels they are failing to enforce laws.

On Monday, DeSantis posted a video of him speaking at a rally and telling the crowd he will “crack down” if he is elected president.

“So, they think it’s wrong to go after somebody who mugs you on the street or even breaks into your house,” the governor claimed. “And so, what ends up happening is the criminals start to rule the roost and people aren’t safe anymore, and they start fleeing the cities.”

DeSantis then boasted about removing two prosecutors in Florida. In the most recent case, he claimed she was too lenient on criminals. In another instance, the governor ousted a prosecutor who said he would not enforce the state’s criminal statutes on abortion.

When I’m president, we will crack down on prosecutors, like those funded by George Soros, who reject the rule of law and refuse to hold criminals accountable. We cannot succeed as a country if every city is a total hellhole. pic.twitter.com/cSIUt1MmTo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 22, 2023

“I removed both of them from the posts,” he said to cheers. “So, we are not gonna let these prosecutors get away with this in our country. You can’t be a successful country if every urban area is a total hellhole. So, we’re gonna crack down federally. We’re gonna make sure they’re enforcing the laws and upholding the civil rights of their citizens. And we will never, ever let people like BLM burn down cities in this country ever again.”

Like all candidates not named Donald Trump, DeSantis faces an uphill battle with polls showing the former president leagues ahead of the field.

Once heralded as a serious threat to Trump, the governor’s campaign has languished. Last week, a pro-DeSantis super PAC curiously released potential tactics he could deploy in the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

