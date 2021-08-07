‘Disgusting and Vile’: New York State Assembly Member Blasts Cuomo’s Legal Team For Downplaying Sexual Assault Claims

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and his legal team received strong condemnation from New York State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou for trying to minimize and downplay 11 accusers’ claims of sexual harassment and assault against the governor, which were detailed in a report released earlier this week by Attorney General Letitia James.

Niou, who is one of many Democrats calling for Cuomo to resign or be impeached, explained her reaction to CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday, minutes after an interview with one of the defense attorneys aired.

“When the attorneys had appeared together and were talking, they definitely were saying some things that I can tell you personally, it was very triggering,” Niou, a sexual assault survivor, said.

“I was 13 years old when I was sexually assaulted by my own teacher. And, you know, after my own assault I went to class and then I went to lunch,” she said. “When [the lawyer] was talking about how the assistant [who has accused Cuomo] actually was joking around, eating crackers and cheese, I felt like that claim that a survivor after being violated should act a particular way otherwise they aren’t supposed to be believed or they are not believable, is disgusting and vile.”

Brown responded noting that while “there is some discrepancy about the date of when this alleged incident occurred,” Niou’s “point is that just because someone may have sent an e-mail after, had snacks doesn’t mean it happened.”

“As you pointed out, your teacher sexually assaulted you and you went and had lunch next door,” Brown said.

Asked about Cuomo denying the allegations and brushing it off as an occasional “slip” where he calls someone “sweetheart or darling or honey,” Niou said that “there’s a knowledge as a person, as a person who has interacted with many people, we know when somebody says sweetheart sometimes it’s a term of endearment, sometimes it’s condescending, sometimes it’s patronizing, it really depends on the situation.”

However, Niou said the report was “damning” because it showed a behavioral pattern and culture of bullying and abusive ] and inappropriate behavior throughout the workplace.

The assembly member then reiterated her support for Cuomo either resigning or being impeached.

“I’ve been elected for five years. I’m very frustrated we can’t change this place,” she said. “That doesn’t make it so I’m like biased against anyone. The thing is we know that this is a very toxic and terrifying environment, and I think that this is why we run. This is why we try to make a difference. We try to make that change here in Albany.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com