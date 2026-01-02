Fox News’ Jack Keane Accuses Desperate Putin of ‘Lying’ to Trump About Fake Attack on His Home

Fox News military analyst Jack Keane, a retired 4-star general, accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of lying to President Donald Trump out of “desperation” about an alleged attack on him home.

Keane joined Brian Kilmeade on Friday’s Fox & Friends, where he completely dismissed Russia’s claims that Ukraine launched a drone attack on Putin’s home as nonsense.

Putin claimed in December that Ukraine had carried out a drone attack on one of his residences in the Novgorod region of Russia, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to “undermine” peace negotiations with the United States.

Keane argued Russia is in a war they cannot practically win with Ukraine continuing to receive support from the United States and Europe. Keane noted Putin has been taking land at a slow pace that suggests the country is struggling and that “desperation” led to the story about a drone attack.

He said:

He’s not capable of taking Ukraine if the United States and Europeans continue to support the Ukrainians. That is a fact. And that’s where we are. He knows that and his economy is crunching in on him. But look at what he just did. As a result of the meeting of President Zelensky and President Trump and the unification they showed there — which I thought was quite considerable given the five to six weeks of negotiations with the United States and Ukrainians, and the Russians and the progress being made, particularly with coming to an agreed position in the United States and Ukrainians — Putin saw that and in desperation, he talks to the president about Ukraine attacking his residence and is he’s shutting down negotiations. That is a bold-faced lie.

Zelensky already denied Putin’s accusations. U.S. national security officials have also concluded the attack never happened, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Keane noted that the Institute for the Study of War called out the story as a fabrication in a matter of hours, with many details sounding ridiculous like the claim that there were 91-armed drones and somehow no physical or video evidence to present.

“The Kremlin continues to offer no evidence to support its claims that Ukrainian drones targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence on the night of December 28 to 29 and even rejected the notion that it should provide evidence,” the ISW wrote in their analysis.

Keane said:

The Institute for the Study of War knew it for a fact within the first 24 hours. Why? No social media in the neighborhood, blowing up on the social media sites like they always do when there is a major drone attack, there were supposedly 91 drones. No air defense systems firing anything, no evidence of any damage, no evidence of any drones on the ground being destroyed.

The retired general urged the Trump administration to reevaluate their negotiating strategy with Putin, arguing the Russian president is not sincere about seeking an end to the war. Trump previously revealed he learned about the alleged attack from Putin, saying, “It is no good.” Two days later, the president also shared an op-ed calling Putin a liar over his story.

Keane argued on Friday:

He lied to the president. It was out of desperation because he resented what was taking place there. I think we got to reevaluate what is going on with Mr. Putin and his sincerity. He is lying to us about peace negotiations and his desire for peace. And I think we’ve got to rework our thought process and how to deal with him and it may be time now to double down maximum sanctions and maximum military pressure.

Watch above via Fox News.