‘Do You Think There Were Federal Agents On Planes?’ Fox Anchor Confronts Vivek Ramaswamy With Tape of Him Discussing Jan. 6 and 9/11

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum confronted Vivek Ramaswamy Tuesday about his claim that he was misquoted by a reporter in The Atlantic.

Reporter John Hendrickson released the unedited audio and transcripts of his interview with Ramaswamy after the presidential hopeful had claimed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “The quote is wrong, actually.”

“You know, I do want to ask you about something that’s gotten a lot of attention over the past couple of days with regard to your comments about September 11th,” MacCallum said before playing the tape of Ramaswamy’s interview, where he said:

I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers. Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to.

“Do you think there were federal agents on planes on September 11th who were part of the attack on the Twin Towers?” MacCallum asked.

RAMASWAMY: Of course not. Per the clip that you just played, of course not, was my point. However, I have a different view of January 6. We know for sure there were federal agents in the field — MACCALLUM: Were you conflating the two things when you were talking about them? RAMASWAMY: No, I think the reporter asked about them in a combined manner. He said, “Why should we ask that question if you’re not asking it of 9-11.” I said, you know what? I’ve always favored getting to the truth of what the government tells us… MACCALLUM: You know, it is a confusing statement that you made. So just to be crystal clear here, who was responsible for the killing of nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11th? RAMASWAMY: Terrorists from Al-Qaeda. But this is a crucial truth that’s been left out: Aided by the Saudi government. And this is a stain on our national history. The fact that the FBI and the 9-11 commission lied back in 2001 and 2002, saying there was no Saudi intelligence involvement. We now know in declassified documents quietly from the government in 2021, that Omar al-Bayoumi, supposed graduate student, was, indeed, a Saudi intelligence operative. And I think we can’t just sweep these facts under the rug… MACCALLUM: I think that the comments about federal agents on planes, you know, really sort of sent people sort of wondering what you were talking about. RAMASWAMY: As you probably have experienced with Left-wing media, as well. The Atlantic’s purposefully, really scripted out something that was taken in a very different context.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

