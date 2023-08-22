Mark Levin Attacks Fox News Colleague Andy McCarthy For Criticizing Trump: ‘Sadly, Unserious’

Fox News’s Mark Levin unloaded on his colleague and former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy on Tuesday, deeming him “unserious” for his criticism of Donald Trump.

McCarthy argued in a Sunday tweet that “Trump can’t win.”

“65% already against him. That’s before Dems launch barrage after getting him nominated. If we finally grasp that, his support will collapse. If not, we lose everything, and Dems use majorities to remake Supreme Court. Nominate him if you want, but that’s reality,” continued the conservative political and legal commentator.

When one user asked McCarthy if he would support Trump’s nomination if he thought he could win, he responded in the negative.

“No. I thought he should’ve been convicted at impeachment trial. That means he should’ve been disqualified. Personally, I could not vote for him. But that’s irrelevant because he can’t win. His candidacy would mean Dems crush us. At least 2 catastrophic years after that,” explained McCarthy.

That didn’t sit well with Levin.

“So, Trump should’ve been convicted by Senate, but not sure which impeachment trial he’s talking about, then disqualified. How absurd on so many levels. But Trump can’t win but he’s not voting for him anyway. Plus, the nation is dying and if only everyone would listen to him things would work out I guess. Sadly, unserious. But it does underscore the problem,” he replied.

McCarthy endorsed Trump in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, but forcefully condemned him for his post-election behavior and supported his conviction by the Senate on impeachment charges after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Levin’s criticism of a fellow Fox News colleague is notable considering Geraldo Rivera’s recent account of his time at Fox.

According to Rivera, he was suspended several times for his critiques of his colleague Greg Gutfeld.

Levin has been a fierce defender of Trump as his legal troubles have mounted, while McCarthy has offered different evaluations of the various criminal charges leveled against the former president.

