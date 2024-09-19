Kamala Harris Beats Trump on Who Is ‘Tough Enough’ to Be President: NEW POLL

A new poll found that more registered voters believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is “tough enough” to be President than former President Donald Trump.

AP/NORC published its latest poll on Thursday and asked 2,028 adults (1,771 who are registered to vote) from all 50 states and Washington, DC a variety of questions about both presidential candidates. Questions were asked online and over the phone between the dates of September 12-16, 2024 and conducted in either Spanish or English. The margin of error was +/-3.1 percentage points.

Overall, Harris scored more positively than Trump on several questions:

When asked: “Do you think each of the following people would make a good president?” 44 percent overall said Harris would, 36 percent said Trump would.

When asked who would be tough enough to be president, 59 percent said Harris would (43 percent said “extremely/very well” and 16 percent said “somewhat well”). On this question, Trump trailed at 57 percent overall (42 percent said “extremely/very well” and 15 percent said “somewhat well”).

Interviewees were also asked who would change the country for the better — 55 percent said Harris, 46 percent said Trump. They also said Harris was more likely to “fight for people like you” (56 percent) than Trump (45 percent).

One question had a wider margin — when asked who would say anything to win the election, 60 percent said Harris would, but a whopping 79 percent said Trump would.

Favorability also saw bigger numbers for Harris, who garnered 50 percent favorability among those polled compared to Trump’s 38 percent.

Harris’s numbers in this AP-NORC are an improvement over the last poll they conducted in July, when Trump held the electoral advantage. Now, more of those surveyed said Harris did, with 38 percent thinking she would win the 2024 election and 28 percent believing Trump would; 20 percent said they both had an equal shot.