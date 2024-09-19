Folk Legend Joan Baez Repeatedly Mispronounces Kamala Harris Name in Bizarre Morning Joe Appearance

Folk legend Joan Baez appeared on Morning Joe Thursday morning and, not surprisingly, showered effusive praise on Vice President Kamala Harris. What WAS somewhat surprising was that Baez repeatedly made the cardinal sin of mispronouncing Harris’s name. Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough showed their guest so much respect that they neglected to correct her saying “Camel-ah” Harris.

Baez was on to promote her fundraising effort for the Harris-Walz Campaign, which features the sale of 500 prints of her painting of the Vice President, which she is selling for $1,000 a pop. Eventually, the conversation turned to why she supported Harris, which Baez opened by condemning the alternative, former President Donald Trump. She then followed with a mishmash of identity politics, suggesting that only a woman president could solve the decades-long and complicated conflict between Israel and Palestine.

When asked about the strength of women’s leadership and whether it could make a difference, Baez averred, “It could. And people have always talked about the possibility of a woman feeling more of that…they’re able to sense that sorrow and sadness and attempt to do something about it in a way that really just, you know, dismisses the violence and does it another way.”

“And in Pamela’s, Kamela’s case, it would be talking with talking with diplomats and bringing in the real feelings that are allowed when you’re doing diplomacy for a country that’s struggling, you know, and with violence to hold itself down or to to demolish somebody else,” she continued before talking about the Israel Hamas War.

“In this situation, I cannot take sides. The violence a bomb is a bomb no matter where it goes off. I think that there’s also a question of the numbers of people who are killed. And it certainly is a lopsided situation there that the Palestinians really don’t stand, which is a chance unequal,” she said. “And if they’re trying to compete with a machine like Israel’s machine.”

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Baez repeatedly paraded her ignorance on one of the most simple parts of the Harris campaign — how to pronounce her first name properly. The pronunciation of her name has been a hot-button issue over the past few years, as Trump, as well as many current and former Fox News hosts, have drawn fierce criticism for getting her name wrong.

It’s clear that Baez was not intentionally mispronouncing her name, as Tucker Carlson is alleged to have done. But flat-out ignorance isn’t really the excuse that Baez probably wants to hear.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.