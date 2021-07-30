Elise Stefanik Gets Roasted for Saying Medicare, Medicaid Must Be Protected from Socialism: ‘Manipulative, Power-Hungry A**hat’

Elise Stefanik

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

The third-ranking House Republican raised eyebrows on Twitter when she said that in order to save government-funded healthcare in the United States, the country must reject socialism.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s account fired off the tweet on Friday morning and drew almost instantaneous mockery for saying that the government programs Medicare and Medicaid need protecting from government.

In May, Stefanik was elected chair of the House Republican conference after its members booted Liz Cheney from the position. Though Cheney had a markedly more conservative voting record, Stefanik has become a staunch backer of Donald Trump, who personally advocated for her elevation to the position.

The Twitterverse could not agree whether the congresswoman from New York and Harvard graduate was being deliberately obtuse or genuinely unaware of the contradictory nature of her tweet:

