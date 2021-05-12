Cheney Declares War on Trump Moments After Her Ouster: Will Do All I Can to Ensure He Never Gets ‘Near the Oval Office’ Again

After House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference, the lawmaker pledged to ensure Donald Trump would never get “near the Oval Office” again.

“Going forward, the nation needs a strong Republican Party,” she said at a defiant presser after the vote. “The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward and I plan to lead the fight to do that.”

A reporter then noted that Trump may end up back in the White House in 2024, asking Cheney if she was prepared to prevent that.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language,” Cheney said. “We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it is very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”

The representative condemned Trump and stressed her dedication to conservative values in remarks to her Republican colleagues moments before they voted to oust her.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” she said. “Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

“I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

