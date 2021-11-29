Elise Stefanik ROASTED on Twitter for Touting Successful Fentanyl Seizure as Evidence of ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’
Fentanyl is an unfortunate fact of life in the United States. Like any product – legal or illegal – where there is demand, attempts to match supply will inevitably follow. In a nation plagued by addiction, the importation of illicit substances is all but inevitable. And so it’s a red-letter day when authorities are able to make large seizures at the border before the nasty stuff can travel through the country and eventually through the bodies of countless Americans.
Previously this was an uncontroversial opinion. On Monday, however, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives took a different approach and blamed President Joe Biden for, well, it’s not exactly clear what.
“Over 800 pounds of fentanyl were seized at our Southern Border in October,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) tweeted. “This is Biden’s Border Crisis.”
Stefanik isn’t the first Republican in the House to hold up the seizure of fentanyl as evidence of a failure on the part of the Biden administration. In July, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) claimed that in June, border officials seized enough fentanyl kill off the majority of the American population.
Seizures of fentanyl at U.S. borders and ports have increased in recent years. During the 2021 fiscal year, authorities seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl, compared to 4,791 in FY 2020, and just 2,804 in FY 2019.
Not surprisingly, Stefanik – the chair of the House Republican Conference – was given heaping doses of mockery on Twitter for seemingly complaining that fewer pounds of fentanyl would be coming into the country.
