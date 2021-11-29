Elise Stefanik ROASTED on Twitter for Touting Successful Fentanyl Seizure as Evidence of ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’

Fentanyl is an unfortunate fact of life in the United States. Like any product – legal or illegal – where there is demand, attempts to match supply will inevitably follow. In a nation plagued by addiction, the importation of illicit substances is all but inevitable. And so it’s a red-letter day when authorities are able to make large seizures at the border before the nasty stuff can travel through the country and eventually through the bodies of countless Americans.

Previously this was an uncontroversial opinion. On Monday, however, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives took a different approach and blamed President Joe Biden for, well, it’s not exactly clear what.

“Over 800 pounds of fentanyl were seized at our Southern Border in October,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) tweeted. “This is Biden’s Border Crisis.”

Stefanik isn’t the first Republican in the House to hold up the seizure of fentanyl as evidence of a failure on the part of the Biden administration. In July, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) claimed that in June, border officials seized enough fentanyl kill off the majority of the American population.

Seizures of fentanyl at U.S. borders and ports have increased in recent years. During the 2021 fiscal year, authorities seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl, compared to 4,791 in FY 2020, and just 2,804 in FY 2019.

Not surprisingly, Stefanik – the chair of the House Republican Conference – was given heaping doses of mockery on Twitter for seemingly complaining that fewer pounds of fentanyl would be coming into the country.

BREAKING: Border patrol successfully patrolling border. https://t.co/VIvToQEKkB — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 29, 2021

Thank you for standing up for the constitutional rights of all that fentanyl, Elise. https://t.co/0GyjMsPU3G — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 29, 2021

Fentanyl seized under Trump: “job well done!” Fentanyl seized under Biden: “This is Biden’s Border Crisis” pic.twitter.com/gwovlSmNwp — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 29, 2021

its time to start asking if republicans are in the pay of Big Fentanyl — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 29, 2021

Republicans keep bringing up how much fentanyl the Biden administration is stopping from entering the US. I guess they think it shouldn't have been seized? https://t.co/sf73sYleVS — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 29, 2021

It's a good thing that, as you say, these deadly drugs were seized at the border — especially given the record high 100,000+ drug overdose deaths in 2020. https://t.co/YBjC7XtYnY — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 29, 2021

In other news, Congresswoman suggests fentanyl should have been let in at border rather than seized https://t.co/PFnz60LMdG — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) November 29, 2021

Do you want him to stop it or let in in? Serious question. https://t.co/zLJLSGvIev — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 29, 2021

Now the fentanyl shelves at Target are bare, and our kids will rush downstairs on Christmas morning to find no opioids in their stockings. Thanks for nothing, Joe! https://t.co/1F43hZQuW3 — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) November 29, 2021

Stefanik is apparently mad that Biden's DHS stopped so much fentanyl from getting into the U.S. Maybe she's in withdrawal. https://t.co/r3jSSJn9rr — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 29, 2021

You’re … blaming Biden … for NOT letting it through? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 29, 2021

We gotta crack down and stop seizing the drugs. https://t.co/nhowDyYrp9 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 29, 2021

