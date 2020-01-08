Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defended her declining poll numbers on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Wednesday, by claiming that she’s taken over 100,000 selfies.

After being asked by Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist about her “slipped” support in the polls, Warren responded, “I should start out by saying I just don’t comment on polls and I actually don’t really look at them.”

“But I’ll tell you this. The best part of this whole year has been doing what I do, which is getting out and doing town halls. It’s reaching out to people. It’s reaching out to voters in New Hampshire and Iowa, but all across this country,” she declared. “Because I don’t spend time at closed-door fundraisers, I don’t spend a lot of time with billionaires and millionaires and corporate executives, it means I’ve had time to go all around the country. So I’ve been to 29 states and Puerto Rico. I’m closing in on 200 town halls. We’ve already shot past 100,000 selfies. And what that means is about reaching out to people, face to face, talking about the issues that matter to them.”

“The word I hear the most in the selfie line is ‘hope,’ and it actually at first kind of surprised me because I’m not a grand orator. But I talk about what’s broken, I talk about how to fix it,” Warren concluded. “And I’m out there building a grassroots movement to get it done, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Warren previously boasted about taking 100,000 selfies on Saturday.

“It’s official: #WarrenSelfie 100,000 in Manchester, Iowa! I don’t spend my time asking rich donors for big checks—I spend it with voters,” she posted on Twitter. “Our selfie line gives me a moment (or 100,000) to meet our movement.”

It’s official: #WarrenSelfie 100,000 in Manchester, Iowa! I don’t spend my time asking rich donors for big checks—I spend it with voters. Our selfie line gives me a moment (or 100,000) to meet our movement. pic.twitter.com/IgDMFs8Z4E — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2020

