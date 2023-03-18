Elon Musk Predicts Trump Arrest Means He Will Be ‘Re-elected In a Landslide Victory’

Elon Musk predicted Donald Trump being arrested would end in a landslide victory for the president in 2024.

In an early Saturday morning Truth Social post, Trump ranted that he may be arrested on Tuesday and encouraged his supporters to protest.

Also posting about a potential Trump arrest on Saturday was Musk. The Twitter head reacted to a report that Trump could be arrested as the result of a possible indictment stemming from his mountain of legal troubles.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted in reaction to the Fox News report.

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Fox News and other outlets reported that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently meeting with law enforcement officials ahead of an expected Trump indictment over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair secret.

In his all-caps message to Truth Social, Trump encouraged his supporters to “protest” to “take our nation back.”

He wrote in part:

NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

