Elon Musk Tells Employees There Is No ‘Right-Wing Takeover of Twitter’: ‘It Is a Moderate-Wing Takeover’

Elon Musk reportedly addressed Twitter employees this week at the company’s San Francisco headquarters, where he claimed there is no “right-wing takeover” of the platform, and he insisted he’s done canning employees.

Since Musk took charge of Twitter, the company has lost approximately two-thirds of its workforce. Former CEO Jack Dorsey previously admitted after the takeover that he mismanaged the company, and Musk has been open about the fact that the platform is losing money daily.

At a meeting with employees, Musk fielded questions after significant company decisions, including allowing Kanye West, now going by Ye, and former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter. During the meeting, Musk said he would not be moving the company’s headquarters to Texas — as he did with Tesla — as it could send the wrong political message.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he said, according to a report from The Verge. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

Musk did reportedly say he was open to having dual headquarters in San Francisco and Texas.

Musk admitted the transitions the company needs to go through would be rocky but promised things would stabilize soon. He also notably signified he might be moving on from slashing employees, telling employees to refer potential employees for engineering and sales positions.

Musk warned Twitter employees last week they needed to get “extremely hardcore” in their work output, or they’d be shown the door.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com