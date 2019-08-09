Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has accused the billionaire sex offender, as well as his alleged co-conspirer, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, of trafficking her to powerful men, like former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, according to newly unsealed court records made available on Friday.

This new information in the Epstein case, parts of which were reviewed and published by the Daily Beast, came out of Giuffre’s deposition from her 2015 lawsuit against the fancier. She also accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to have sex with billionaire investor Glenn Dubin, international modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, and British royal Prince Andrew, who Giuffre has accused in the past (which Buckingham Palace denied). While she was unable to provide the names of some individuals, Giuffre said she was procured and used as a “sex slave” by Epstein and Maxwell, starting at the age of 16, and went on to accuse a second “prince,” one “foreign president,” and a man who runs a “large hotel chain” in France of involvement. None of these allegations have led to criminal charges or a civil suits against the accused.

While giving her deposition, Giuffre — who has also accused Alan Dershowitz — recalled one location where she was forced into these incidents: “I believe it was the U.S. Virgin Islands, Jeff’s — sorry, Jeffrey — Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

After being asked, “Other than Glenn Dubin…Prince Andrew, Jean-Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner, and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?” Giuffre replied, “I am definitely sure there is.”

“But can I remember everybody’s name? No…look I’ve given you what I know right now. I’m sorry,” she continued. “This is very hard for me and very frustrating to have to go over this. I don’ t— I don’t recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to.”

The files became unsealed after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ordered the documents related to the 2015 lawsuit be made publicly available. Numerous other documents tied to the Epstein case are expected to be unsealed in the coming weeks.

