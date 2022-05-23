Eric Adams Addresses New York City Subway Shooting: ‘I Thank God I’m the Mayor Right Now’

Eric Adams is thankful for Eric Adams. That’s what the New York City mayor told press when questioned about the weekend killing of 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee Daniel Enriquez in shooting on the subway. The suspect remains at large.

At a Monday event centering on the New York City Housing Authority, Adams was asked about Enriquez’s death, as well as criticism about crime in the city from the victim’s sister.

“First, let me respond to the family,” Adams said, recalling his time as a police officer and dealing with families who had lost loved ones.

Enriquez’s sister, Griselda Vile, told the New York Post following her brother’s death that the city is “not safe” and called on Adams to do more to address crime.

“I wish you guys would go back to Mayor Adams and tell him the city is not safe,” she said, later addressing the mayor and telling him to “do your job.”

“I know that pain, that pain is real, and I’ve witnessed that pain throughout my career,” Adams responded on Monday. “It is my responsibility to keep New Yorkers safe. My heart goes out to that family. I am sorry that they lost their loved one. We have to continue to make sure that we are not losing loved ones.”

Adams went on to say he’s grateful he’s the mayor as he understands the “urgency” gun violence in the city needs.

“I keep saying that over and over again. We’re doing everything for people who commit crimes, we need people on the side of the good people of this city. And that family’s one of the good people of this city,” he said. “And I spoke with the head of Goldman Sachs, David, yesterday and gave him my condolences to the Goldman Sachs family, and so I understand their pain and I have to make sure this city is safe and I want that obligation. I thank God I’m the mayor right now and not those that don’t understand the urgency of this moment.”

The death of Enriquez is not the first subway shooting this year. Last month, a gunman opened fire and injured more than 20 people.

Adams said he is working on setting up gun detectors at subway stations.

“I want to bring technology, not metal detectors, but technology that could identify a gun. I want to bring that, move it around in the subway system, so that we can identify guns,” he said.

