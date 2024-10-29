Ex-House Republican Says ‘I Believe Everything John Kelly Has Said’ About Donald Trump

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent (R-PA) joined C-SPAN’s Washington Journal on Monday and offered his take on whether or not Americans should believe ex-Marine Gen. John Kelly’s recollections of his time serving as Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

“Well, first, John Kelly is a is an extraordinary American. A four-star Marine general. I think that man, you know, for him to come out and say the things he said wasn’t easy because these are military guys and they try to avoid getting in the political fray. I believe everything John Kelly has said,” Dent said about Kelly, who told The Atlantic that Trump had praised “Hitler’s generals.”

“I think John Kelly was doing his duty as a chief of staff and as a homeland security secretary, doing his best. And he witnessed up close and personal what many of us have seen in our interactions with the former president that he is he’s unfit and he is at times unstable. And, you know, we’ve all seen the narcissism, the ADD, the impulse control issues,the temper, a lack of interest in policy,” Dent continued, concluding:

And these are the kinds of things that John Kelly has talked about and he saw probably more than anybody else. So, I mean, we should believe him, not just him, believe them. Believe Rex Tillerson, believe Mark Esper, John Bolton, McMaster, Mattis, all these people who worked around him, at least the first two I mentioned, have been quite public in their in their concerns. And it’s obvious why they’re concern. I mean, he’s embraced Vladimir Putin. He’s you know, he’s embraced, you know, Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un.

“But explain the word embraced. What do you mean by that?” asked host Mimi Geerges.

“Well, he seems to be much more comfortable talking to these autocrats than he is with allies. And, you know, there was a lack of– you know, in other words, he didn’t distinguish between friend and foe. You know, who’s more critical of Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau. And then he was with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. I mean, you know, we have allies and friends and shared interests and values. You’d think we would embrace them more than people who are trying to undermine American foreign policy interests all around the globe. I mean, that’s what I find so stunning. I think that’s probably what those individuals found stunning too,” Dent concluded.

.@RepCharlieDent on his decision to vote for VP Harris: “I have policy disagreements with Kamala Harris…Sometimes, elections aren't about right or left in terms of policy. Sometimes, it's about right or wrong…I'm going to choose honorable over dishonorable.” pic.twitter.com/l7bsvErCEA — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 29, 2024

Watch the clip clip above and the full interview here.