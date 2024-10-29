Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Made Shocking Comments About Child Rape Victims: ‘They Are Going to Be Monsters’

Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said in a Facebook live feed that children who were raped will go on to become “monsters.”

The embattled gubernatorial candidate went live on Dec. 19, 2018, in a 19-minute broadcast where he initially railed against his former church. Robinson explained he left the church after he heard an opinion on homosexuality he disagreed with.

About 11 minutes into the broadcast, Robinson began discussing the “homosexual agenda” and made references to child sexual abuse.

“If you do not like the stand I’m taking on this, find that unfriend button and get off my page, because you’re going to find some hard truths coming,” he told his followers. “Because abusing these children is dead wrong.” Robinson continued:

You want to be whatever you want to be. Go in your bedroom, close your door, do whatever you want to do. Consenting adults have the right to do whatever they want to. And our Constitution gives them that right. And quite frankly, Jesus Christ died on the cross to set them free so they could choose to do whatever they want to do. If they don’t choose to follow him and want to follow along with this homosexual lifestyle or whatever kind of lifestyle, feel free. But you need to do it with consenting adults, and you need to keep your hands off of these children. Because I could tell you this right now, and I’ve said this several times, and I’m going to say it again. As long as this country, as long as this nation continues to sow seeds of perversion, we’re going to reap a whirlwind and a harvest out of pure horror. You better believe it.

Robinson concluded children who are rape victims will one day become “monsters.”

“We keep twisting these children’s minds up, right?” he told his live audience. “Allowing these children to be raped both undercover and in our faces. And those children are going to grow up to be absolute monsters. They are going to be monsters that are going to do unspeakable things.”

A September report from CNN connected Robinson’s email account to a pornographic website called Nude Africa, in which he allegedly registered and left a number of comments dating back more than a decade ago. In one comment Robinson reportedly authored, he referred to himself as a “Black Nazi.”

Watch above via Mark Robinson's personal Facebook page.