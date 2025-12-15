‘F*ck You!’ Don Lemon Scorches ‘Small Penis Asshole’ Trump for Ripping Rob Reiner Hours After Being Murdered

Don Lemon went scorched earth on President Donald Trump after he crudely blasted director Rob Reiner the morning after he and his wife were stabbed to death, with the ex-CNN star branding the president a “small penis asshole” for his comments.

Lemon, in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, unleashed on Trump.

“You know what, Donald Trump, f*ck you. Just f*ck all the way off. What an asshole and a small dick shit to do,” Lemon said. “You have no couth, you are an immature child, you are a bigot, a f*cking racist, and a small penis asshole. Yeah, I said that.”

His response came shortly after the president said Reiner and his wife, Michele, died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump added Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his “raging obsession” and “obvious paranoia” about the president and his administration.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found with their throats slit by their daughter Romy on Sunday at their Brentwood home in West Los Angeles. Their son, Nick Reiner, is alleged to be the murderer, and he was arrested by cops on Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Nick Reiner struggled with substance abuse issues. The outlet noted Nick Reiner and his dad collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote with a friend in rehab; the movie offered “an unusually candid glimpse into the inner workings of the Reiner household in those years when Nick’s challenges grew,” THR reported.

Rob Reiner’s decorated Hollywood career started with his first major role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family, a show he was on from 1971 to 1979. He transitioned into becoming one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation, with Reiner directing flicks like This Is Spinal Tap, A Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, among several others.

Outside of the movie industry, Reiner and his wife were prominent supporters of the Democratic Party and progressive causes. Rob Reiner was a frequent guest on Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, where he would share his political takes.