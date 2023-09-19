‘F*ck You, Fascist!’ Charlie Kirk Swarmed by Hecklers At Northern Arizona University

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was swarmed by protesters who heckled “Fuck you, fascist!” during an appearance at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.

Kirk — who was visiting the university for an open debate titled “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying to You” — was greeted on campus with signs which read, “Facists [sic] fuck off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a piss baby.”

Isn't it funny how the people calling us fascists are the ones trying to shut down our free speech? Thanks for the warm welcome at Northern Arizona University 🥰@charliekirk11 is tabling soon! Follow for more updates pic.twitter.com/F0IsIfIPwt — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

Protesters have begun to gather at @NAU in anticipation of @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6X0utgUJEh — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

The Turning Point USA founder was then surrounded by a large group of students who screamed at him, flipped him off, and chanted, “Fuck you, fascist!”

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk laughs as mob of smelly, overweight SJWs scream 'F*** You, Fascist! F***You Fascist!" Northern Arizona University, 2023 AD pic.twitter.com/W7O2iNnKPt — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2023

While Kirk attempted to debate students at a booth he set up on campus — in the style of conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” table — he was drowned out by screaming students, bullhorns, and even a brass band.

Instead of trying to prove @charliekirk11 wrong through conversation, they just want to yell in his face. This is why our country is moving backward. pic.twitter.com/nh6Lx163ri — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

These guys must have signed up for the M/W/F class schedule pic.twitter.com/cx3JhTLDU2 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

“When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future,” reacted Kirk on Twitter.

When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future. @NAU pic.twitter.com/9XWGE6ASbu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2023

Kirk’s events have previously been disrupted by protesters on both the left and the right.

In March, several people were arrested at the University of California, Davis after Kirk’s event was disrupted by violent protesters who smashed windows, threw objects, and graffitied a university building.

