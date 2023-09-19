‘F*ck You, Fascist!’ Charlie Kirk Swarmed by Hecklers At Northern Arizona University
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was swarmed by protesters who heckled “Fuck you, fascist!” during an appearance at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.
Kirk — who was visiting the university for an open debate titled “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying to You” — was greeted on campus with signs which read, “Facists [sic] fuck off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a piss baby.”
The Turning Point USA founder was then surrounded by a large group of students who screamed at him, flipped him off, and chanted, “Fuck you, fascist!”
While Kirk attempted to debate students at a booth he set up on campus — in the style of conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” table — he was drowned out by screaming students, bullhorns, and even a brass band.
“When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future,” reacted Kirk on Twitter.
Kirk’s events have previously been disrupted by protesters on both the left and the right.
In March, several people were arrested at the University of California, Davis after Kirk’s event was disrupted by violent protesters who smashed windows, threw objects, and graffitied a university building.
