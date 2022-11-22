Florida GOP Leaders Look to Amend State Law to Allow DeSantis to Run for President Without Resigning

Florida state legislators are discussing changing state law to allow Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to run for president without resigning from his current office.

The state’s Resign-to-Run Law was last amended in 2018. It states that elected officials seeking higher office must resign from their current post when seeking to run for another office where there might be an “overlap” in terms.

DeSantis was reelected to a second term as governor two weeks ago, and he will not be sworn in until the new year. According to Politico, Republican lawmakers are seeking another amendment to the law to ensure DeSantis keeps his current office if he decides to run for president:

Florida’s top Republican leaders say they are willing to change state law to smooth the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples), both of whom were sworn into their new posts on Tuesday, agreed it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis would not have to resign if he wound up becoming the GOP nominee.

Republicans won supermajorities in Florida’s House and Senate earlier this month allowing Renner and Passidomo to easily secured their leadership posts.

Passidomo addressed reporters and said she does not feel a Florida governor with presidential aspirations should be forced to resign.

“If an individual who is Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” she said in regard to amending state law to allow DeSantis to keep his office in Tallahassee while running for president – should he choose to do so. “I really do. That’s a big honor and a privilege, so it is a good idea.”

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist resigned from the House of Representatives in August over the Resign-to-Run Law.

