Former House Republican Says His Mom Blasted Him For Trump Criticism: ‘Part of the Swamp…Sorry You Were Ever Elected’

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) wrote in his upcoming book his own mother attacked him after he publicly criticized former President Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Riggleman has grabbed headlines over his claim someone inside the White House phoned a Jan. 6 rioter while the U.S. Capitol was attacked last year.

The former lawmaker, military intelligence official and technical adviser to the Jan. 6 committee is releasing a book The Breach Tuesday. The unauthorized book has reportedly irked members of the committee.

The Hill‘s Zach Schonfeld reported the outlet had obtained an advance copy of the book, and he shared one intriguing excerpt. Riggleman claimed he lost the support of his own mother during his single term in the House from 2019 to 2021.

Riggleman was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper in October of 2020 after he successfully sponsored a resolution to disavow QAnon. Afterward, he claimed his mother went on the offensive and texted him the following:

What will it take to wake you up son….I love you so, but cannot stand by and listen to your elitist attitude and being praised by elitist journalist and democrats… You are now part of the swamp…I’m sorry you were ever elected…You are officially a politician…I have cried over you and my heart is broken by you.

Riggleman wrote in the book he hopes he can reveal Trump as a conman – especially to his mother.

“If I can help even one person turn away from this fringe conspiracy culture or recognize Trump for the un-American grifter that he is, it would make everything worth it,” he wrote in the book. “I’d be especially happy if that one person was my mom.”

