Former White Stripes Frontman Jack White Drags Joe Rogan for Cozying Up to ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Trump at UFC Fight

Musician Jack White, formerly of the band The White Stripes, took to his Instagram to call out celebrities like Joe Rogan who hobnobbed with “disgusting piece of shit” former President Donald Trump at a recent UFC event in Las Vegas.

Anybody who “normalizes” or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White made sure to state that his opinion was not up for debate, and he did not enable comments, although the post drew nearly 87,000 likes.

Trump appeared at the UFC 290 mixed martial arts event over the weekend during a campaign stop in Nevada.

According to NBC:

Trump was seen chatting inside the arena with Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan and briefly shaking hands with actor Mark Wahlberg. The former president, who’s seeking re-election in 2024, high-fived supporters while walking along the Octagon before taking a seat in the first row.

Rogan, who once called Trump a “man baby” and an “existential threat to democracy,” briefly discussed his meeting with the former president on his podcast.

“He came over to me while I was working,” Rogan said. “I had my headphones on, and I said, ‘Hey, how ya doing, man,’ shook his hand, and, uh, got a video of it. It’s kind of hilarious… I should have had a selfie with him…It was weird, it was very weird. When he walked in, though, I’m telling you, man, they cheered the fuck out of him.”

This isn’t the first time White has ripped on Donald Trump. In 2022, White posted that Trump “took the country backwards 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors.”

