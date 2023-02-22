Fox News Anchor Drops Simple Reply When Co-Host Says ‘Racist’ Attacks on Tim Scott Are ‘Solely Because He’s a Conservative’

Fox News anchors John Roberts and Gillian Turner discussed recent attacks on Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is widely seen as a potential leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

“Be interesting to see what Tim Scott has got to say coming up when he gives that big speech at 3:00 in the afternoon. But the racist attacks on him are just they’re despicable,” said Roberts.

“And pretty terrible,” added Turner, who was guest-anchoring, filling in for Sandra Smith.

“They’re just despicable. And it’s solely because he’s a conservative,” Roberts added.

After a brief pause, Turner noted, “And because people are racist.”

Both,” she added.

“Yeah, well, that’s true,” Roberts replied, “You know, cuts both ways,” Turner said.

“That goes without saying,” Roberts replied as the hosts moved on to the next segment.

Roberts was referring to an earlier guest on the program who blasted critics on the left who in the past have referred to Sen. Scott as “Uncle Tim” – a play on the derogatory slur “Uncle Tom.”

Scott was in Iowa on Wednesday and gave a stump speech in which he declared, “We need new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down” – adding further fuel to speculation he’s gearing up for a 2024 run.

