Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if a staffer in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office was asked to put out a now-viral tweet praising her. The exchange between Heinrich and Psaki illustrated the ongoing media narrative that Harris’s political star has fallen so low that she is having trouble retaining staffers.

Heinrich asked:

I want to ask about the Washington Post article, another article that came out after a string of articles detailing dysfunction in the vice president’s office. And then the director of operations put out a tweet today about how much he loves his job. There was a similar social media push this summer following negative headlines about ongoing in the vice president’s office. Did anybody ask the director to put out a tweet today or was that all him?

The question referenced a Sunday tweet that read, “Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job. Just thought some of you should know.”

Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job. Just thought some of you should know 😀 pic.twitter.com/VPuYv9bpbp — David Gins (@davidmgins) December 5, 2021

Alleged discord in the vice president’s office has been a staple of media coverage surrounding the Biden administration in recent weeks, following an opinion poll that found Kamala Harris polling with an abysmal 28 percent approval rating in November. Heinrich’s question illustrates the media’s continued coverage of the story, just as Gins tweet highlights the fact that the narrative has permeated inside the vice president’s office.

Psaki cooly responded to Heinrich:

I’m not aware of any ask for a positive tweet or a specific tweet. I would point you to the vice president’s office, but I work with a number of people in the vice president’s office who certainly are looking forward to continuing their jobs

