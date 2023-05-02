Nicolle Wallace Roasts ‘Dumb’ DeSantis As Disney Uses His Own Book Against Him in Court

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace roasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for giving Disney ammunition in the form of his own memoir to use against him in federal court.

Disney is suing DeSantis for a First Amendment violation, claiming Florida took away the company’s ability to self-govern because Disney spoke out against the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Wallace addressed the Disney matter on Tuesday’s Deadline: White House:

Today Disney’s lawyers are getting help making their case from a very unlikely person and that is Ron DeSantis. More specifically, his recently published memoir in which he routinely flaunts the idea of a political retaliation campaign — that he thought of all by himself — against Disney. So much so, that the actual lawsuit actually cites pages from his book.

“You know what I’m thinking,” Wallace told her panel. “How dumb are they?” referring to DeSantis.

Wallace went on to explain that Disney opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law that took effect in July 2022, and which prohibits talk of sexual orientation or gender identity in grades one through three. The law allows only “age-appropriate” discussions for higher grades.

According to The Washington Post, “DeSantis’s book brags about his rapid mobilization of the state legislature to target Disney’s tax district. The same passage declares that this happened because of the company’s ‘support of indoctrinating young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.”

The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes called this “a quagmire for DeSantis,” who won’t want to compromise because he’s proving he’s a “fighter” and an “anti-woke bully.”

“This is going to play out very differently in a federal court than it does on Twitter, however,” Sykes said of the governor’s tactics.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com