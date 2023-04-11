Trump Scores His ‘Biggest Lead Yet’ Over DeSantis in Latest Republican Primary Poll

Donald Trump scored yet another big poll victory over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in a hypothetical 2024 matchup for potential Republican primary voters.

In a Morning Consult poll published on Tuesday, of some 3,600 “potential Republican primary voters” almost 60 percent said they preferred Trump to DeSantis in a 2024 matchup. Trump topped the poll with 56 percent support in the survey while DeSantis trailed him with 23 percent support — a 33-point margin.

DeSantis is only a potential 2024 candidate thus far as the governor has not made an official announcement.

Every candidate or potential candidate offered in the poll scored significantly less, with Mike Pence and Nikki Haley following Trump and DeSantis at just 7 percent and 4 percent support — respectively. Liz Cheney meanwhile scored 3 percent while every other option nabbed just 1 percent or less.

Morning Consult noted that Trump’s lead over DeSantis is the biggest they have recorded since they polled the match-up beginning in December. The margin of error for the poll is two percent. Practically non-existent in the poll was former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) who recently announced his 2024 candidacy. A majority of respondents told Morning Consult they weren’t even aware the Republican had announced his candidacy last week with 68 percent saying they were unaware he was running.

Over 60 percent of respondents also said they support efforts to probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s recent indictment of Trump. The survey results also suggested potential Republican primary voters are 27 percent more likely to hear negative news about the former president than positive news.

The poll follows another poll showing voters favoring Trump over DeSantis. A Yahoo/YouGov released recently following Trump’s indictment found Trump leading DeSantis 57 percent to 31 percent.

