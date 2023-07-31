Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Claims ‘Once a Week There Is Someone Deliberately Trying to Destroy My Career’

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld says people are out to destroy his career on a weekly basis.

The Gutfeld! star talked with comedian turned podcast host Dave Rubin about his career and the rise of cancel culture in the entertainment industry on the Sunday edition of The Rubin Report.

“Do you think it’s kind of, I guess weird or bizarre that you’re on a cable news network where everyone is watching you waiting to destroy you at any given moment?” Rubin said.

“It’s weird because, the irony is, more dangerous on Gutfeld! — they leave me alone. But the people that are really trying to get me are the ones that are auditing and I use, like auditing The Five,” Gutfeld said, later explaining his meaning.

“So they’re actually like, it’s like they’re not taking the course, you know, they’re showing up in the back hoping that the professor uses the wrong pronoun. I noticed that it’s more like — I would assume that at least once a week there is somebody deliberately trying to destroy my career, but I can’t let that stop me,” he added.

“I’ve talked about this in previous books. We all have to share the risk, and I’m not blowing smoke up your ass, but I have to say that you helped destroy cancel culture by monetizing the act of being canceled. If you get canceled and there’s another way out, you will always rise above,” he said — praising Rubin.

Gutfeld made headlines in recent days after a clip of him on The Five began to circulate online. The hosts were discussing the new Florida Black history curriculum, which includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to NBC News.

The hosts questioned the ramifications of the same idea being taught in regard to Jewish people sent to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

“Did you ever make Man’s Search for Meaning? Vik Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility. Utility kept you alive,” Gutfeld said.

The comments received stark backlash, including from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum and even the White House. Gutfeld blasted the original poster of the video, @DecodingFoxNews on Twitter, for spreading the clip around and misrepresenting his words, which were widely reported.

Translation: if I falsely accuse someone of a horrible thing, it’s up to them to prove it wrong . This odious thing spends her waking hours smearing people & says “oh if it’s false-they’ll deal”. I first diagnosed this engine of envy a decade ago. It’s to fill a hole in an empty… https://t.co/wvY3fzDlsD — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 30, 2023

Watch above via The Rubin Report.

