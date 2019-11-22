George Conway Says Wife Kellyanne is an Enabler and Cheerleader For Trump

George Conway, the husband of President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, conceded that his wife is an “enabler” and “cheerleader” of a “deeply psychologically unwell” and “criminal” president, Friday.

“I have little doubt that, within the lifespans of many reading this tweet, students throughout the world will learn in their history books that a deeply psychologically unwell man—also a criminal—was president of the United States in the late 2010s,” posted Conway on Twitter.

“Your wife is an enabler. Your wife is a cheerleader. What kind of game do you think you’re playing?” replied New York Post journalist Larry Brooks, to which Conway conceded, “She’s both, but that doesn’t mean I’m playing a game.”

It’s not the first time that Conway has spoken about his wife in such a way, with the political commentator and attorney previously subtweeting her and allegedly telling others she’s in a “cult.”

On Friday, President Trump called George Conway a “whack job.”

“First of all Kellyanne is great,” Trump declared. “But she is married to a total whack job. She must have done number on him, Ainsley. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy. Because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second. He has got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy.”

Last week, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale also called George Conway a “joke,” and Donald Trump Jr. called him out for “routinely & publicly” embarrassing his wife.

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency,” Trump Jr. proclaimed. “I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace.”

