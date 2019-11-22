Trump Attacks ‘Whack Job’ George Conway: Kellyanne ‘Must Have Done Some Bad Things to Him’

President Donald Trump lashed out at George Conway in an interview on Fox & Friends Friday, calling the conservative lawyer a “whack job” and speculating that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway “must have done some bad things to him.”

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt brought up George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne who has been harshly critical of his wife’s boss.

“First of all Kellyanne is great,” Trump replied. “But she is married to a total whack job. She must have done number on him, Ainsley. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy. Because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second. He has got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

