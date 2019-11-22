Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a staunch President Donald Trump ally, got called out on Twitter for baselessly speculating about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and the whistleblower.

The Tennessee senator said that Vindman was the whistleblower’s “handler, without providing evidence for her assertion.

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

Vindman had testified he does not know who the whistleblower is during his hearing this week. Journalists and commentators quickly went after Blackburn for her claim, calling it a “disgraceful smear” against an active-duty military officer.

This is a disgraceful smear against a serving U.S. military officer and combat veteran from a United States Senator.

Just another day in Trump’s Republican Party. https://t.co/UW7F0optk9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 22, 2019

Hi Tennessee friends. This is your junior senator. This is not how we treat decorated members of the military in our part of the country. Please flood her with calls demanding that she issue a full, public apology to Lt. Col. Vindman and hold her accountable. https://t.co/OJq7Tpc37T — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 22, 2019

The Trumpification of the GOP has been completed. https://t.co/la98NDB8er — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 22, 2019

FWIW, this is rank speculation based upon publicly available evidence — from a U.S. senator. And Vindman testified under oath that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is. https://t.co/21Y6Yy6q6o — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 22, 2019

This is the thanks you get from a U.S. Senator when you receive a Purple Heart? @MarshaBlackburn You’re a disgrace. https://t.co/9x0dxFsmaA — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 22, 2019

The man you call “Vindictive Vindman” has shrapnel in his body because he served this country protecting you from terrorist attacks. https://t.co/es7zdKJz3M — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 22, 2019

It’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. And you don’t know anything about the whistleblower, Senator. Ignorant, disgraceful comments attacking heroes who put on the uniform do not help anyone. https://t.co/ew9DcHMK34 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 22, 2019

This folks is a United States Senator. One of only 8 GOP female Senators. I am at a loss to why any US Senator would attack a decorated War HERO and smear him like this. #LtColVindman is an honorable man. He testified in response to a Congressional summons. #Whistleblower https://t.co/yQs0ko5jx8 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 22, 2019

putting an asterisk next to “respect our troops” https://t.co/51SCZOlLwd — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 22, 2019

A sitting senator is attacking an Iraq War veteran with a Purple Heart. Can the GOP sink any lower? https://t.co/13sZysszA8 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 22, 2019

This is not only harmful, it is calling Vindman a criminal, as he testified under oath that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is. Curious if the Senator would be willing to swear-in before making such an inflammatory statement. https://t.co/9BoCF9a0zj — Nick Weig (@tbweig) November 22, 2019

Pretty startling to see this. https://t.co/4GzbolBpBx — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) November 22, 2019

A United States senator attacks a decorated Iraq war veteran https://t.co/WBCHeCVRXb — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) November 22, 2019

