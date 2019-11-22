comScore

GOP Senator Gets Called Out for Baselessly Speculating About Lt. Col. Vindman: ‘Disgraceful Smear’

By Connor MannionNov 22nd, 2019, 1:18 pm
Marsha Blackburn Gets Called Out for Sliming Alexander Vindman

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a staunch President Donald Trump ally, got called out on Twitter for baselessly speculating about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and the whistleblower.

The Tennessee senator said that Vindman was the whistleblower’s “handler, without providing evidence for her assertion.

Vindman had testified he does not know who the whistleblower is during his hearing this week. Journalists and commentators quickly went after Blackburn for her claim, calling it a “disgraceful smear” against an active-duty military officer.

