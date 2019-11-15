George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, got in a Twiitter spat today with Donald Trump Jr., and now the president’s campaign manager has joined in.

Conway — who appeared on MSNBC this week to share analysis on the first day of impeachment hearings, tweeted at Don Jr., “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”

Trump Jr. shot back by calling him a “disgrace” and saying, “A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency.”

They kept going back and forth, and Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale chimed in as well, calling Conway a “joke”:

Well you’re now working for something your wife’s job gave you. Congratulations. Dude, you’re a joke to the left and the right. 🤔 https://t.co/J8l9qIjnXm — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 15, 2019

Kellyanne Conway went on a tear on CNN yesterday after being asked about her husband’s MSNBC commentary.

