comScore

WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

Trump Campaign Manager Mocks George Conway: ‘Dude, You’re a Joke’

By Josh FeldmanNov 15th, 2019, 5:04 pm

Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, got in a Twiitter spat today with Donald Trump Jr., and now the president’s campaign manager has joined in.

Conway — who appeared on MSNBC this week to share analysis on the first day of impeachment hearings, tweeted at Don Jr., “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”

Trump Jr. shot back by calling him a “disgrace” and saying, “A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency.”

They kept going back and forth, and Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale chimed in as well, calling Conway a “joke”:

Kellyanne Conway went on a tear on CNN yesterday after being asked about her husband’s MSNBC commentary.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: