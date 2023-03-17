George Santos Declares ‘Truth Still Matters Very Much’ as He Promises He’s Not Going Anywhere

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed he’s staying right where he is despite numerous investigations into a mountain of lies he peddled during his campaign from his work history to his family.

The most curious comment from Santos during an interview with the Associated Press this week, Santos was asked about living in a “post-truth” era to which he replied, “I think truth still matters very much.”

Santos claimed he’s been fighting for his district during his brief time in Congress and cracked a joke about not “lying” about his time in Congress.

“It’s a hard job. If I said it was easy, I’d be lying to you — and I don’t think that’s what we want, right?” the New York Republican said.

Santos recently filed paperwork to potentially run for reelection.

“I’ve owned up to it, and I came clean on it,” he said of his past lies.

Santos views himself as a victim in regards to some of the pushback he’s received in own party. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) recently confronted Santos and made it clear he doesn’t think the New Yorker belongs in office.

“Senator Romney just echoed something I heard my entire life, right, coming from a minority group, coming from a poor family: Go to the back room and shut up. Nobody cares to hear about you,” Santos said.

Santos promised he would remain in office for his full term. Asked whether he’d be running for reelection, he only teased, “Maybe.”

