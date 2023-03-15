Georgia Grand Jury Hears Recording of Trump Trying to Pressure ANOTHER Republican Official to Overturn the Election

A Fulton County grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results has heard a second recording of the former president trying to pressure an official in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday.

It is the second such recording known to exist. In 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office released an hourlong recording in which then-President Trump demanded the secretary “find” enough votes to put him over the top in the state’s vote count.

The AJC spoke with grand jurors who “divulged details from the investigation that had yet to become public,” including a phone call to former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.

“One was that they had heard a recording of a phone call Trump placed to late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston in which the president asked the fellow Republican to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia,” the AJC reported.

According to one juror, Ralston, who died in November, “cut the president off” during the call.

“He said, ‘I will do everything in my power that I think is appropriate,’” the juror said. “He just basically took the wind out of the sails.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election in Georgia. The grand jury has reportedly recommended multiple indictments, though it is unclear for whom.

Trump falsely maintains the 2020 election was stolen from him. In the weeks after losing the 2020 election, Trump feverishly explored harebrained ways he could potentially stay in power. He contacted multiple Republican officials in states he lost, but whose legislatures were controlled by the GOP, such as Georgia and Michigan.

After those avenues proved impassable, Trump called on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the election as the presiding officer over the election’s certification in Congress. Pence declined such an attempt.

