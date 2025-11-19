‘Get Off Your Fat Ass’: Congressman Lashes Out at Randos Who Flipped Off Trump on TikTok

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told a group of random people to “get off” their “fat ass” on Wednesday after they posted a TikTok video flipping off President Donald Trump.

In the video, the people could be seen giving Trump the middle finger as the rap song “F*ck Donald Trump” played in the background.

“F*ck Donald Trump all the way around !!!!” they captioned the video on TikTok.

While the video did not go especially viral on TikTok itself, it was subsequently reposted to Elon Musk’s platform X, where it was picked up by Burchett.

Responding to a version of the clip which claimed that the group was reacting to “work requirements for food stamps” – a claim that has not been substantiated – Burchett wrote, “Get off your fat ass. I am tired of carrying you.”

Get off your fat ass. I am tired of carrying you. https://t.co/LjFvFNYfk1 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 20, 2025

Just weeks ago, Burchett criticized Senate Democrats for “denying 40 million Americans SNAP ‘food stamps'” with their government shutdown, arguing that “pain should not be leverage.”

“While the Democrats play games with the #SchumerShutdown, Americans suffer. I’m suspending campaign fundraising until SNAP Benefits are restored, and I encourage my supporters to give to their local food banks,” wrote Burchett in another post.

The congressman also visited a food bank in Tennessee.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended last week after a group of eight Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to reopen the government.