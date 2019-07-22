comScore

Gillibrand Stands by Call for Al Franken to Resign After New Yorker Piece: ‘I Do Not Have Any Regrets’

By Josh FeldmanJul 22nd, 2019, 8:51 pm

By now, you’ve likely either read or heard about Jane Mayer‘s New Yorker piece on Senator Al Franken, the allegations against him, and how he —— as Mayer put it —— got “railroaded.” The piece looks closely at the allegation by Leeann Tweeden and reveals that several Democratic senators “have regrets about their own roles in his fall.”

Of course, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was at the forefront of calling for Franken to resign at the time. She tells Mayer she has no regrets, and again made that point tonight in a Mic town hall event.

She said the New Yorker piece mostly focused on digging into one story when there were eight allegations, and added she could have told senators “there is no prize for someone who tries to hold accountable a powerful man who is good at his day job, but we should have the courage to do it anyway.”

