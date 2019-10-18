Giuliani Reportedly Tried to Get Visa for Ukrainian Official He Sought Dirt on Dems From

Former Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin reportedly received visa help from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who asked both the White House and the State Department on his behalf, according to a CNN report.

Shokin was removed from his post in 2016 under pressure of a number of Western leaders, including then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The revelation about Giuliani’s involvement with Shokin’s visa — which was meant for travel to the United States — was made by deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent in his closed-door testimony in front of Congress, CNN’s sources reported.

The news is also particularly significant because Giuliani had wanted to interview Shokin on dirt about Democrats, and especially Biden.

In addition, Giuliani has previously stated that he spoke with Shokin, who told him via Skype that he was pushed out of his job to stop an investigation into the Ukranian company where Hunter Biden served on the board.

As per an earlier CNN report delving into Giuliani’s involvement in the current impeachment probe:

One of the people Giuliani says he spoke with in December 2018, over Skype, was Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s former prosecutor general. In 2016, Biden was among multiple Western leaders who successfully urged Ukraine to dismiss Shokin from the country’s top prosecutor position, citing his insufficient work to root out corruption. But Shokin told Giuliani a different story: that he was pushed out to stop an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company that included Hunter Biden as a compensated board member.

The White House and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment from CNN.

Giuliani also did not respond to CNN’s questions on the matter.

Shokin did not ultimately travel to the United States to meet with Giuliani. However, his successor, Yuriy Lutsenko, did travel to the US to meet with Giuliani.

Read the full report here.

[Image via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]