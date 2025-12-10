‘Good to See You!’ MTG’s Boyfriend Back in the White House Asking Trump Friendly Questions

Brian Glenn was back to asking President Donald Trump questions on Wednesday amid the president’s feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Just hours earlier, The Washington Post published a profile on Glenn and his relationship with Greene. The two, as the report noted, have been publicly dating since 2023. As the White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, Glenn is also one of the friendlier faces Trump interacts with on a regular basis when dealing with the press.

Naturally, the war of words between Greene and Trump put Glenn in an awkward position. Because of this, he revealed to The Washington Post that he decided to step back from his regular duties in the White House. He explained that due to the high-profile nature of the feud, he didn’t want other reporters to be uncomfortable asking Trump about it while he was present. Glenn also questioned Trump for his attacks on Greene, insisting the congresswoman was still one of his most loyal supporters despite their disagreements.

On Wednesday, Glenn returned to the forefront of the press corps when he was called on to ask a question during Trump’s meeting with business leaders.

“Good to see you, Mr. President,” Glenn said. “Quick follow-up on the event last night in Pennsylvania. Huge crowd turnout there. It seemed like rally Trump was in prime condition last night. You enjoyed it. Could you give me your thoughts on that?”

