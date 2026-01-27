GOP Lawmaker Argues Trump Needs to “Reassess’ ICE Tactics in New York Times Op-Ed: ‘Americans Do Not Want Chaos’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called for President Donald Trump’s administration to “reassess” how ICE and other immigration agents perform their duties following the shooting death of Alex Pretti last weekend.

Lawler shared where he thinks both Democrats and his own party have failed on immigration enforcement in an opinion piece for The New York Times on Tuesday. He said “collaboration” between both parties should start immediately following the Pretti shooting, beginning with a “transparent and accountable” investigation into that shooting and the death of Renee Good earlier this month.

He dinged Democratic lawmakers who have called for abolishing ICE, saying they have “increased the danger” for agents by “delegitimizing” federal immigration enforcement. But he also said he believed ICE and other agencies need to reconsider their methods.

“Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection are conducting forceful operations in American communities,” Lawler wrote. “They should reassess their current tactics.”

Lawler did not share his opinion on what happened in the Pretti shooting, saying only that some of the current “chaos” in Minnesota could have been avoided if state authorities had worked together with federal agents. And beyond calling for an investigation, he said Congress should hold hearings immediately with the heads of ICE, Border Patrol, and DHS to “promote an honest national conversation” about immigration enforcement moving forward.

He offered a few suggestions for changing immigration law, including a “realistic plan” that would “provide a path to legal status — not citizenship — for long-term illegal immigrants without criminal records.” Lawler also called for the immigration system to be changed in order to prioritize immigrants based on merit.

Lawler’s piece ran less than a day after Trump said he spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) about how state and local cops and federal agents can work together. The New York Republican said that it is imperative that both sides come together to make some changes after the last month.

“Americans do not want chaos,” Lawler wrote. “They want a common-sense bipartisan solution.”

