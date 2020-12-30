comScore

GOP Rep. Kinzinger Imagines Josh Hawley’s Internal Monologue Before Announcing His Electoral College Objection

By Ken MeyerDec 30th, 2020, 1:07 pm

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) mocked fellow Republican Josh Hawley on Wednesday by imagining the Missouri senator’s thought process before announcing his plan to challenge the 2020 election results in Congress.

Hawley’s objection will serve as an extension to President Donald Trump’s election dispute, even though no evidence has ever emerged to prove that rampant fraud swung the contest for President-Elect Joe Biden. Nonetheless, Hawley’s statement says the senator will object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6th, and his endeavor will also “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

Enter Kinzinger, who has been slamming his Republican colleagues recently for entertaining Trump’s efforts against the election for their own reasons. The congressman noticed Hawley’s plan and responded with a snarky interpretation of the senator’s politically self-interested ulterior motives.

Kinzinger was hardly alone in raking Hawley’s plan across the coals on Twitter:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also seemed to get in on this indirectly by referencing how many electoral votes Biden won.

