Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been one of the few Republicans to publicly call out some of the crazier attempts by President Donald Trump and others in his party to overturn the election.

On CNN Tuesday afternoon, Kinzinger told Pamela Brown that one reason more Republicans aren’t speaking out about the president’s dangerous rhetoric because he’s going to be gone next month, while others see this “as a great opportunity to get retweets and followers by fighting for President Trump.”

“They’re convincing people that we can somehow magically, without any court decision and any proof of these allegations that are thrown out, just make Donald Trump president again,” he said. “We need to all speak out because there is a real, real danger of this whole thing falling apart.”

Kinzinger even said he’s worried about how this could “turn violent” if these insane conspiracies continue to thrive and receive oxygen from officeholders who know better.

The Illinois Republican also weighed in on the Russian cyberattack and the response from the Trump administration, saying that while there are still plenty of unanswered questions about the attack, he was stunned by the president’s dismissal of it and suggesting — in the face of his own officials saying otherwise — it was China, not Russia.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]