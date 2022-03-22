GOP Senator Answers ‘Yes’ When Asked If Supreme Court Should Leave ‘Interracial Marriage Up to the States,’ Later Walks It Back

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said on Tuesday that the United States Supreme Court overstepped when it ruled that states could not ban interracial marriage in its decision in Loving v. Virginia in 1967.

He later walked back the remark.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Braun was taking calls from in-state reporters when he was asked a question about mixed race marriages.

“So, would you be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage up to the states?” a reporter asked.

Braun responded, “Yes. I think that that’s something if you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too. I think that’s hypocritical.”

The reporter immediately followed up with a question about the 1965 landmark case Griswold v. Connecticut, which lifted restrictions for married couples who wished to obtain contraceptives.

“Well, you can list a whole host of issues, when it comes down to whatever they are,” he said. “I’m going to say that they’re not all going to make you happy within a given state. But we’re better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country, as Roe v. Wade did.”

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Braun later walked back the comment about the legalization of interracial marriages.

“Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities or individuals,” Braun said.

The outlet noted the senator was asked about the issue “multiple times in different ways to ensure Braun meant and understood what he said concerning interracial marriage.”

Braun was engaged in a broader conversation in which he decried numerous Supreme Court decisions throughout the last seven decades as having trampled on state’s rights.

In Loving v. Virginia, an interracial couple had mounted a challenge after their 1958 marriage was ruled illegal in the state of Virginia. The Supreme Court unanimously struck down the Virginia law as unconstitutional.

