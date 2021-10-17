GOP Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Would Win in 2024 Given Track Record: ‘Elections Are About Winning’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Axios‘ Mike Allen that he thinks former President Donald Trump could lose if he ran in 2024, saying that he is “the first president, on the Republican side at least, to lose the House, the Senate, and the presidency in four years.”

“Elections are about winning,” Cassidy said in the interview that aired Sunday.

“You think that if he ran, he could lose the nomination?” clarified Allen.

“Well if you want to win the presidency, and hopefully that’s what voters are thinking about, I think he might,” answered Cassidy, before stating that he would not vote for Trump if he ran in 2024.

His comments came after he interrupted Allen when he said “if he runs, he wins the nomination—” Cassidy interjected, “I don’t know that.”

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

He was censured by his state’s Republican Party, but appeared to have no regrets during his interview with Allen.

“Eh they just chose to censure, but I slept very well that night,” he said.

Cassidy added: “I take an oath to support and defend the Constitution and when there was a pattern of behavior that culminated as it did on January 6 — and we’ve had revelations since — that just led me to that decision.”

Watch above, via Axios on HBO

